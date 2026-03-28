Flood warning issued in Türkiye as authorities alert residents to severe weather
Authorities in Türkiye have issued a warning to residents over the risk of flash floods and severe weather across several provinces, including Izmir, Manisa and Denizli.
According to a statement from the AFAD, citizens have been urged to remain vigilant amid forecasts of sudden flooding, water accumulation, localised hailstorms, strong winds and storms, News.Az reports.
Authorities urge caution
AFAD warned that rapidly changing weather conditions could lead to dangerous situations, particularly in low-lying areas and regions prone to flooding.
Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.
Risk of multiple weather hazards
In addition to flash floods, officials highlighted the possibility of hail and strong winds, which could cause damage to property and disrupt transportation.
Emergency services are monitoring the situation closely, and further updates are expected as weather conditions develop.
Authorities stressed the importance of public awareness and preparedness to minimise potential risks as the severe weather system moves across the region.
By Faig Mahmudov