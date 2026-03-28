Flood warning issued in Türkiye as authorities alert residents to severe weather

Flood warning issued in Türkiye as authorities alert residents to severe weather

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Türkiye have issued a warning to residents over the risk of flash floods and severe weather across several provinces, including Izmir, Manisa and Denizli.

According to a statement from the AFAD, citizens have been urged to remain vigilant amid forecasts of sudden flooding, water accumulation, localised hailstorms, strong winds and storms, News.Az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Pakistan to host Middle East war talks

Turkish, Azerbaijani business leaders to meet buyers in Ghana, says WCI Forum President - VIDEO

Blue Economy Summit highlights AI innovation and green maritime future

Pakistan hosts Saudi, Turkiye, Egypt for Iran talks

Authorities urge caution

AFAD warned that rapidly changing weather conditions could lead to dangerous situations, particularly in low-lying areas and regions prone to flooding.

Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.

Risk of multiple weather hazards

In addition to flash floods, officials highlighted the possibility of hail and strong winds, which could cause damage to property and disrupt transportation.

Emergency services are monitoring the situation closely, and further updates are expected as weather conditions develop.

Authorities stressed the importance of public awareness and preparedness to minimise potential risks as the severe weather system moves across the region.

News.Az