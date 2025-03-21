10 terrorists killed in military operation in NW Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pakistani military announced late Thursday night that security forces had killed 10 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the Dera Ismail Khan district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, the operation was launched based on intelligence reports regarding the presence of a group of terrorists in the area.

Security forces surrounded the hideout and engaged the militants, resulting in their elimination, said the ISPR.

During the intense exchange of fire, a Pakistan Army officer, Captain Hasnain Akhtar, who was leading his troops from the front, was martyred after fighting gallantly, the statement added.

The military also recovered weapons and ammunition from the slain terrorists, who had been actively involved in attacks against law enforcement agencies and the targeted killings of innocent civilians.

The ISPR reiterated that Pakistan's security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country, stating that such sacrifices further strengthen their resolve.

