Kazakhstan set to hold parliamentary election in August

Kazakh Presiden Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on Friday that a parliamentary election in the resource-rich Central Asian nation will be held in August, though he did not specify an exact date, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In March, Kazakh voters overwhelmingly supported the adoption of a new constitution aimed at streamlining the country’s parliamentary system and reestablishing the position of vice president.

The reforms also reduce the number of parliamentary chambers from two to one.

Under the new structure, the single-chamber parliament will be known as the Kurultai, a term meaning “gathering” in Kazakh, reflecting the country’s historical steppe traditions. The body will consist of 145 deputies elected to serve five-year terms.

The current parliament is expected to dissolve itself on July 1, paving the way for the new legislative system.