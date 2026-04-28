Kazakhstan to reroute oil exports after Druzhba halt

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Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry announced on Tuesday that it will redistribute 260,000 tons of oil exports in May through alternative transportation routes after shipments to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline were suspended, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Out of the total volume, 100,000 tons of oil will be redirected to Russia’s Ust-Luga port, while the remaining 160,000 tons will be transported through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

The ministry stated that the rerouting measures are operational in nature and have been fully coordinated with the relevant shippers.

The Energy Ministry also emphasized that annual oil production targets will not be affected by these changes.

Earlier, on April 22, Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov confirmed the suspension of Kazakh oil transit to Germany via Russia through the Druzhba pipeline.

News.Az