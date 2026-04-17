Gas explosion leaves four dead in Uzbekistan

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Four people were killed in a gas explosion followed by a fire at a residential house in Uzbekistan’s northeastern Tashkent region on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Among the victims were three children.

Two other individuals injured in the explosion were taken to hospital and remain in critical condition, according to reports on Friday.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

News.Az