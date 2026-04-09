Kyrgyzstan, Tatarstan move to expand energy cooperation

Representatives from Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy and major energy companies from Tatarstan discussed ways to strengthen industrial and technological collaboration, including potential joint projects and production localization, News.Az reports, citing Kabar.

During the negotiations, both sides explored the possibility of establishing production facilities in Kyrgyzstan instead of relying solely on imported finished goods. Plans include cooperation in assembling and installing cable products, distribution panels, and electricity meters.

Officials also discussed long-term cooperation in developing energy infrastructure through the creation of joint ventures between companies from both sides.

Delegation members additionally visited leading industrial enterprises in Tatarstan to review their technological capabilities and production systems, aiming to identify areas for future collaboration.

The talks reflect broader efforts to expand economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan, particularly in the energy and industrial sectors, as both sides seek to strengthen regional cooperation and attract investment into infrastructure development.