TotalEnergies invests $1.2B in Kazakhstan wind project

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French energy giant TotalEnergies SE has agreed to invest in a $1.2 billion renewable energy project in Kazakhstan, marking a major expansion into large-scale wind and storage infrastructure in Central Asia.

The project, named “Mirny,” will combine 1 gigawatt of wind power capacity with 600 megawatt-hours of battery energy storage, making it one of the region’s most ambitious clean energy developments, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the company, around 75% of the project will be financed externally, highlighting strong international backing for large renewable energy investments.

The facility is expected to be fully operational by 2029 and will support Kazakhstan’s long-term efforts to diversify its energy mix and increase renewable capacity.

The move reflects TotalEnergies’ broader global strategy to expand its renewable energy portfolio while continuing to invest in large-scale infrastructure projects outside Europe.

Kazakhstan has been actively seeking foreign investment in clean energy as it works to modernize its power sector and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

The “Mirny” project is expected to play a key role in strengthening energy security while supporting the country’s transition toward more sustainable energy sources.

News.Az