“100 moments of Heydar Aliyev’s life” book presented in Tashkent

As part of the international project titled “Publication of books dedicated to the legacy of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev”, the presentation ceremony of the book “100 moments of Heydar Aliyev’s life”, translated into Russian, has been held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

First, employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan led by Ambassador Huseyn Guliyev, the author of the book “100 moments of Heydar Aliyev’s life”, editor-in-chief of the international magazine “My Azerbaijan”, corresponding member of the International Academy of Sciences Emil Nasirli and other guests laid flowers at the bust of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Embassy.

The presentation ceremony, held at the Nizami Tashkent State University in the city of Tashkent with the participation of representatives of local authorities, local public, Azerbaijani diaspora operating in Uzbekistan, social and political figures, scientists, educators and cultural figures, was organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center, the directors of the Nizami Tashkent State Pedagogical University, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev and on the initiative of the author of the book, Editor-in-Chief of the international magazine My Azerbaijan, corresponding member of the International Academy of Sciences Emil Nasirli.

Participants of the event honored the blessed memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the heroes of the Patriotic War who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with a minute of silence.

The moderator of the presentation ceremony, Professor of the Nizami Ganjavi Tashkent State Pedagogical University, Executive Director of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society Erkin Nuriddinov welcomed the participants of the event and gave the floor to the Rector of the Nizami Tashkent State University, Professor Abdugaffar Kyrgyzbayev.

Rector, Prof. Abdugaffar Kyrgyzbaev noted that friendship and cooperation between the two countries are developing and strengthening every day, and the leadership of Uzbekistan pays special attention to establishing close ties with Azerbaijan. Speaking about the activities of the educational institution, A.Kyrgyzbaev said that the Nizami Tashkent State Pedagogical University, where about 25 thousand students study, carries out a sacred mission in Uzbekistan, trains teaching staff and contributes to the prosperity of the country. Touching upon the greatness of the personality of Heydar Aliyev, Prof. Abdugaffor Kyrgyzbayev mentioned that he was a great and valuable personality not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Uzbekistan. Abdugaffor Kyrgyzbayev recalled the dedication of Heydar Aliyev in preventing the Cotton Case and other tragedies and provocations against the Uzbek people in Soviet times.

In his remarks, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev provided extensive information about the life path of the great leader, who is an example for generations, his political activities towards strengthening and occupying the Azerbaijani state’s worthy place in the world. Ambassador Huseyn Guliyev underlined that many books about the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev have been and are being written in Azerbaijan, and great, interesting, valuable works dedicated to Heydar Aliyev will be created for many years to come: “I highly appreciate every work written about Heydar Aliyev. And, first of all, I believe that this book by Emil Nasirli, dedicated to Heydar Aliyev, is, above all, an expression of the author’s great respect and esteem for the personality of the great leader. In the book 100 Moments of Heydar Aliyev’s Life dedicated to Heydar Aliyev, one can observe, see and feel this respect and reverence. On the other hand, I find this book dedicated to Heydar Aliyev, first of all, also a new example of recognition of the personality, scale and greatness of Heydar Aliyev. I think that this book will make a great contribution to the study of the rich, including scientific, heritage of Heydar Aliyev, especially for young people,” the diplomat emphasized.

In their remarks, writer, scholar and translator Babakhan Sharif, expert of the Women’s Committee, member of the Center for Spirituality and Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan Zhamilya Shermukhamedova, translator writer Shokir Dolimov, head of the Department of the Mirzo Ulugbek Uzbekistan National University, PhD Niginahon Shermukhamedova and Associate Prof. of Alishir Navai Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature, Director of the Fizuli Center Gulbahar Ashurova, highlighted the socio-political activities of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the historical role of Heydar Aliyev in establishing and developing relations between the two fraternal republics both in the Soviet period and after gaining independence, and emphasized that relations with Azerbaijan have always been a priority for Uzbekistan, noting that the relations between the two countries, the solid foundation of which was laid by Heydar Aliyev, are successfully continued today by his worthy successor, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The author of the book 100 Moments of Heydar Aliyev’s Life, Editor-in-Chief of the international magazine My Azerbaijan, corresponding member of the International Academy of Sciences Emil Nasirli, who provided extensive information about the book 100 Moments of Heydar Aliyev’s Life published in Azerbaijani, English, Russian and Romanian within the framework of the international project “Publication of the books dedicated to the legacy of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev”, which he is the author of, emphasized that the intellectuals and scientists of the country gladly accepted the Order of the head of state on celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, the national leader of our people, Heydar Aliyev: “By celebrating the anniversary of this brilliant personality, we are creating a historical tradition of our statehood. The younger generation will continue this tradition for centuries, in the future they will know that the Azerbaijani state was created by such a phenomenal personality as Heydar Aliyev, and will study his legacy more deeply.” Emil Nasirli also drew attention to the fact that the political, scientific and spiritual heritage of the national leader Heydar Aliyev made and continues to make a great contribution to the formation of the ideology of statehood in Azerbaijan as a whole, as well as to the formation, definition and implementation of practical policies in Azerbaijan. And for many years, as long as Azerbaijan exists, it will always illuminate the path of development of Azerbaijan as a beacon. Of course, one of the most important advantages of the book should be considered that it reflects love, respect and esteem for Heydar Aliyev.

Emil Nasirli also noted that this book is of particular importance for young people who want to study the legacy of the brilliant Heydar Aliyev: “In the future, we plan to translate the book into Chinese, Arabian, Spanish and other languages, so that it is distributed, as far as possible, in all friendly countries. The content of the work covers almost the entire activity of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, the foundations of the system of relationships, as well as his constructive and creative activities. All this gives reason to say that Azerbaijan has achieved great success as a result of the successful continuation and development by President Ilham Aliyev of the political course laid down by the national leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as a dynamic, multifaceted foreign policy implemented on the basis of national interests, which ensured an increase in the position of our country in the world community. I believe that this book will make a great contribution to the study of the rich, as well as scientific heritage of Heydar Aliyev, especially by young people,” Emil Nasirli added. At the end of his speech, Emil Nasirli noted: “I take this opportunity to urge all our compatriots living in Uzbekistan to vote for the only successful follower of the political course of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who inscribed his name in golden letters in our heroic history with high management skills demonstrated from the first days at the highest government position, with a decisive domestic and foreign policy based on national interests, as well as having won the Karabakh victory in the Patriotic War, which resulted in the liberation of the occupied lands and the restoration of territorial integrity at the peak of 20 years equivalent to a century, the President, the victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev!”

In his remarks, famous Uzbek publicist, poet and writer, author of the books Victory of Heydar Aliyev and Victory of Azerbaijan Ismet Kuchiyev emphasized that Heydar Aliyev’s attitude towards his people, state and national moral values will be eternal: “For the existence of a people, it is necessary to protect its national moral values. National leader Heydar Aliyev also had exceptional merits in protecting national and moral values.”

Emil Nasirli also mentioned that by decision of the editorial board of the international magazine “My Azerbaijan”, the famous Uzbek publicist, poet and writer Ismet Kuchiyev was elected an honorary member of the international magazine and presented him with a certificate of honorary membership.

The participants had a broad exchange of views on the formation and development of new, mutually beneficial relations with all centers of power in the world, with neighboring and non-neighboring states of Azerbaijan, relations with large and regional states that have interests and influence in the South Caucasus, which occupies a special place in Heydar Aliyev’s foreign policy.

Then, the author of the book, corresponding member of the International Academy of Sciences Emil Nasirli presented the book “100 moments of Heydar Aliyev’s life” to the participants of the event.

