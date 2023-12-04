11 dead, scores hurt in Filipino Mindano State University bombing

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 11 persons were confirmed dead after a powerful explosion ripped through the gymnasium of the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City while Mass was being held Sunday, News.Az reports citing Manila Times.

Reports issued by the Philippine Army 1st Infantry Division (1ID) said about 46 people were brought to the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi after the blast.

1ID commander Maj. Gen. Gabriel Viray 3rd said in an earlier report three women and one man died in the explosion.

Bangsamoro Police Regional Office chief BGen. Allan Nobleza said in a radio interview investigators are checking if the bombing is connected to the killing of 11 members of the Dawlah Islamiyah (DI) militant group.

MSU has condemned the incident and expressed condolences to the victims and their families.

The school announced it was suspending classes until further notice.

Marawi city Mayor Majul Gandamra urged members of the Muslim and Christian communities to remain unified.

News.Az