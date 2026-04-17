Pezeshkian says Iranians don’t trust US over repeated violations

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said the Iranian public does not trust the United States due to what he described as repeated violations of its commitments, including attacks during negotiations and the assassination of officials.

Speaking during a meeting in Tehran on Thursday with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir, Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s role, alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in mediating efforts to secure a ceasefire and facilitating talks held in Islamabad, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim News Agency.

He said Iran considers all Muslim countries as “brothers”, adding that this approach is rooted in the teachings of Islam. He also stated that recent Iranian strikes against US military bases in the region were carried out in response to “imposed conditions” and within a defensive framework.

Pezeshkian accused Israel of being the main source of regional instability, saying it seeks to create divisions among Muslim countries. “The Islamic Ummah must act with cohesion and cooperation to prevent the Israeli regime from using Islamic territories against Muslims themselves,” he said.

He also referred to what he called “criminal and illegal aggression” by the United States and Israel against Iran, adding that these actions had resulted in civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

The Iranian president said his government remained committed to strengthening regional cooperation and was not seeking instability, stressing that it aimed to expand friendly relations with neighbouring countries, including Pakistan.

He praised Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts, saying other Islamic countries should adopt a similar approach to prevent further escalation in the region.

Pezeshkian also called for greater regional self-reliance in security matters, suggesting that Muslim countries could develop collective security mechanisms similar to NATO in Europe.

He added that war benefits no side and said the United States would not prevail in the conflict, while regional states would bear the costs.

General Asim Munir, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the meeting and conveyed condolences over the deaths of Iranian officials and civilians, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, military commanders and other citizens.

He called for coordinated international efforts to support reconstruction, stability and peace, highlighting the role of countries including China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye in supporting diplomatic efforts during the crisis.

Munir noted the deep religious, historical and cultural ties between Iran and Pakistan, which he said would support expanded cooperation in the future.

He expressed optimism that a settlement could be reached soon, saying the war would bring only destruction and losses, and provided an update on ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.

News.Az