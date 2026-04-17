The Mexican Ninja is coming: Sombrero replacing the mask - VIDEO

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The professional wrestling world is buzzing as the legendary Mexican Ninja prepares for a significant character transformation that will debut later this month.

According to reports from the Lucha Libre circuit, the veteran performer is set to retire his iconic ninja mask in favor of a specialized Sombrero, signaling a shift toward a persona that more deeply embraces his cultural heritage, News.Az reports, citing Inven Global.

This change marks the end of a ten-year era where the "Ninja" identity was defined by secrecy and shadows, moving instead toward a more charismatic and open presentation.

The decision to replace the mask—the most sacred object in Mexican wrestling—comes after a high-stakes "Mask vs. Hair" match in Mexico City earlier this spring. Although the Mexican Ninja technically retained his mask, he reportedly felt that the "Ninja" gimmick had reached its creative limit. The new look, which features a traditional Sombrero adorned with high-tech LED patterns, is designed to bridge the gap between classic Lucha traditions and a modern, "cyber-Mexican" aesthetic.

Fans can expect a new in-ring style to accompany the wardrobe change. Trainers at the performance center suggest that while the performer will keep his high-flying acrobatic moves, the "Sombrero" era will focus on a more aggressive, power-based wrestling style. The official debut of the new character is scheduled for the "Noche de Oro" event on April 28, 2026, where he is expected to enter a long-term rivalry with established heel El Cuervo. This transformation is seen as a strategic move to boost merchandise sales and expand the wrestler's appeal to international audiences ahead of a planned tour in Japan and the United States.

News.Az