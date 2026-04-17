Over 190 killed in Thailand’s Songkran festival crashes - VIDEO

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Thailand’s Songkran festival has turned deadly on the roads, with at least 191 people killed during the opening days of the nationwide celebrations, authorities confirmed.



The annual Thai New Year festival, famous for its large-scale water fights and street celebrations, also marks one of the country’s most dangerous travel periods due to a sharp spike in traffic, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the first 72 hours of this year’s Songkran period, officials recorded 951 road accidents, 911 injuries and 191 fatalities.

On the first day alone, 51 people were killed in traffic incidents, highlighting the immediate risk as millions traveled across the country.

JUST IN: At least 191 people have died and more than 900 have been injured in road accidents during Thailand’s Songkran festival—with Bangkok reporting the highest number of fatalities within just 72 hours. pic.twitter.com/Ld0BmclvZw — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 17, 2026

Authorities say speeding was the leading cause of fatal crashes, responsible for nearly 42% of deaths. Drink-driving followed at 27%, while not wearing helmets and widespread motorcycle use also significantly contributed to the toll.

Motorbikes remain a major factor in Thailand’s road fatalities, especially during holiday travel when congestion and long-distance journeys increase.

Thailand typically records around 38 road deaths per day on average throughout the year, but fatalities rise sharply during Songkran—often referred to locally as the “seven dangerous days.”

Officials also identified peak danger hours between 3:01 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., when accident rates were highest during the celebrations.

As festivities continue across Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya and other major destinations, authorities are urging drivers and festivalgoers to exercise caution and avoid risky behavior on the roads.

Despite Songkran’s cultural significance and popularity with tourists, officials warn that unsafe driving continues to turn the holiday period into one of Thailand’s deadliest travel seasons.

News.Az