South Korea confirms safe transit of first tanker via Red Sea

South Korea confirms safe transit of first tanker via Red Sea

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A South Korean-flagged tanker carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port has safely exited the Red Sea, according to South Korean officials, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The passage marks the country’s first such shipment as it seeks alternative energy transport routes, while Iran is largely restricting access through the Strait of Hormuz.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Friday described the transit as a “valuable accomplishment” in the government’s efforts to navigate challenges linked to the ongoing conflict.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has not yet provided details on how many additional tankers may use the Red Sea route or when the vessel that has passed will arrive in South Korea.

Officials also stated that 26 South Korean vessels remain stranded in the strait.

News.Az