Iran’s Qalibaf cites US, Israel violations as key obstacle to regional peace

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Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has said repeated breaches of commitments by the United States and Israel remain the main obstacle to establishing lasting peace and security in the region, while reaffirming what he described as Iran’s alignment with the “Axis of Resistance” until what he called “complete victory”.

Speaking during a meeting in Tehran on Thursday with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir, Qalibaf reiterated that expanding comprehensive relations with neighbouring countries remains a “stable and decisive” policy of the Islamic Republic, News.Az reports, citing Iran's ENglish-language Press TV.

“This policy holds particular importance with our friendly and brotherly country, Pakistan, due to the deep bonds between our two nations and the aligned policies of our governments,” he said.

Qalibaf said Iran seeks what he described as a “genuine and comprehensive peace” for both Iran and the wider region.

“I hope those who started the war and are now desperately seeking to stop it will truly end their past distrust-building behaviours through their actions and deeds,” he said.

While stressing Iran’s commitment to peace and security, he added that “the other side always prevents the results of these efforts through breaches of commitments”.

The Parliament Speaker noted that the establishment of a comprehensive ceasefire across all conflict zones forms part of what he described as an initial Iran–US understanding mediated by Pakistan.

He also said, “As I said last night, the ceasefire was only the result of Hezbollah’s steadfastness and the unity of the Axis of Resistance,” adding, “We will approach this ceasefire with caution and will remain united until complete victory is achieved.”

“I thank the mediating efforts of the Pakistani government and General Asim Munir in securing this ceasefire. We remain committed to our promise,” he said.

General Asim Munir, for his part, said the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had caused deep mourning in Pakistan and prompted public rallies in several cities.

“From the very first day, I ordered that no security incidents occur along the Iran–Pakistan border,” he said.

Munir added that he fully understood the importance of the ceasefire in Lebanon and would personally follow up on its implementation, noting that consultations were ongoing and expressing hope of meeting Qalibaf and other Iranian officials again in Islamabad in the near future.

News.Az