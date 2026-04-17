Japan pushes AI supply chain with Sony sensor support

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Japanese government announced on Friday that it will provide up to 60 billion yen ($376 million) in subsidies to a unit of Sony Group Corp. to support the mass production of advanced image sensors, as it seeks to ensure stable supply amid rising global demand, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. is expected to begin production at a new facility currently under construction in Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan.

Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa said at a press conference following a Cabinet meeting that the government anticipates the initiative will help secure stable supplies of image sensors, which he described as “key devices in the age of artificial intelligence.”

Image sensors, which convert light into electrical signals for image processing, are widely used in smartphones and automotive cameras. Demand for these components has increased due to the expansion of artificial intelligence-related applications and advancements in automotive technology.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is aiming to boost investment in sectors considered critical for economic security. The subsidy is being provided under Japan’s economic security promotion law.

News.Az