Myanmar junta commutes all death sentences

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Myanmar’s military-led government has commuted all death sentences for serving prisoners to life imprisonment in a sweeping move announced on Friday, marking the first such nationwide decision under junta chief Min Aung Hlaing since assuming the presidency earlier this month.

The order was issued in connection with Myanmar’s New Year amnesty and applies to prisoners held across the country in prisons, detention centres and labour camps for offences committed before 17 April 2026, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

According to local media reports, the decision converts all existing death penalties into life sentences, citing humanitarian grounds and public peace considerations.

The move represents the most extensive prisoner-related directive issued under Min Aung Hlaing’s presidency so far.

Min Aung Hlaing, who has led Myanmar’s military government since the 2021 coup, was recently elected president by a military-aligned parliament after stepping down as commander-in-chief.

The political transition follows years of military rule and ongoing internal conflict after the ousting of the National League for Democracy government.

Reports suggest the commutation may also affect high-profile detainees, including former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who is serving a lengthy prison sentence following multiple convictions.

Her detention has remained one of the most internationally criticised aspects of Myanmar’s post-coup political landscape.

Human rights groups estimate tens of thousands have been arrested since the 2021 coup, with thousands killed amid ongoing conflict and instability.

The latest amnesty highlights both the scale of Myanmar’s prison system and the continued use of sweeping legal measures under military rule.

The government has not indicated whether further pardons or reforms will follow.

News.Az