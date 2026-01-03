Yandex metrika counter

11 killed in bus–truck crash in Southern Brazil

  • World
  • Share
11 killed in bus–truck crash in Southern Brazil
Photo: Bloomberg

At least 11 people were killed after a bus collided head-on with a truck on a federal highway in southern Brazil, authorities said.

The crash occurred around late morning on Friday in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil’s southernmost region, according to the Federal Highway Police. Seven other people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment, News.az reports, citing Reuters

Police said part of the truck’s sand cargo was thrown into the bus during the collision, complicating rescue efforts and delaying access to the vehicle.

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the accident, officials added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      