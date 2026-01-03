11 killed in bus–truck crash in Southern Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 11 people were killed after a bus collided head-on with a truck on a federal highway in southern Brazil, authorities said.

The crash occurred around late morning on Friday in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil’s southernmost region, according to the Federal Highway Police. Seven other people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Police said part of the truck’s sand cargo was thrown into the bus during the collision, complicating rescue efforts and delaying access to the vehicle.

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the accident, officials added.

