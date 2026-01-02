Bolsonaro leaves hospital after surgery, sent back to prison
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was released from the hospital on Thursday after undergoing hernia surgery and has returned to the Federal Police Superintendency in Brasília, where he is serving a sentence of over 27 years for conspiring to overthrow the government following his defeat in the 2022 presidential election.
Bolsonaro was transported in a Federal Police vehicle from the hospital to their regional headquarters in the capital Brasilia, located 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) away, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The trip took six minutes, and the convoy entered through a side gate.
His return to prison came after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes denied a request by the former president's lawyers seeking permission for Bolsonaro to serve his sentence under house arrest.
Bolsonaro was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 24 for surgery to treat a bilateral inguinal hernia, which was carried out the following day without complications.