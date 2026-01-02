Bolsonaro leaves hospital after surgery, sent back to prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was released from the hospital on Thursday after undergoing hernia surgery and has returned to the Federal Police Superintendency in Brasília, where he is serving a sentence of over 27 years for conspiring to overthrow the government following his defeat in the 2022 presidential election.

Bolsonaro was transported in a Federal Police vehicle from the hospital to their regional headquarters in the capital Brasilia, located 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) away, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The trip took six minutes, and the convoy entered through a side gate.

His return to prison came after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes denied a request by the former president's lawyers seeking permission for Bolsonaro to serve his sentence under house arrest.

Bolsonaro was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 24 for surgery to treat a bilateral inguinal hernia, which was carried out the following day without complications.

News.Az