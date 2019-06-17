110th session of UNWTO Executive Council kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 110th regular session of the Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports on June 17.

The decision to hold a two-day event in Baku was taken on May 23-25 ​​at the 108th session of the UNWTO Executive Council in San-Sebastian, Spain.

Holding the session in Baku is of great importance from the point of view of developing multilateral cooperation of Azerbaijan with UNWTO and strengthening the authority of Azerbaijan in the international arena, a source from State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend. This is also useful for promoting the country’s potential as an attractive tourist destination.

Officials and other guests from more than 40 countries will have the opportunity to become better acquainted with the tourist opportunities and culture of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has been represented in the UNWTO Executive Council since 2013, and actively participates in the decision-making process.

