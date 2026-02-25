Yandex metrika counter

$141K stolen from Poland president’s office
More than $141,000 was stolen from the safe in the office of Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

Prosecutors have already interviewed initial witnesses. Prosecutor Piotr Skiban said authorities are determining the exact amount stolen and the number of victims, but declined to provide further details citing the ongoing investigation, News.Az reports, citing Gazeta Wyborcza.

Reports suggest that several employees of the Presidential Administration may have been involved in the incident.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the theft.


