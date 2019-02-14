15 wells drilled in Shahdeniz-2

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifteen wells in total for Shah Deniz 2 production and subsequent ramp up, and have completed four wells on the North Flank, four wells on the West Flank and three wells on the East South Flank. Drilling operations will continue to deliver all wells required to ramp up to plateau level, according to BP.

During 2018, Shah Deniz Alpha platform drilled and completed the SDA11 well. Also integrity jobs were conducted on SDA04 and SDA05 wells.

The Istiglal drilling rig delivered five subsea completions – two on the West Flank and three on the East South Flank. The Maersk Explorer rig drilled the SDH02A well to the final depth.

On 30 July, the wing valve on the North Flank subsea well SDC-03Z was opened, marking the first production from the Shah Deniz Bravo platform. This milestone marks the very first production from a subsea well in the Caspian, a significant achievement, which has been delivered safely, below budget and ahead of schedule. The Bravo facility is now exporting gas and condensate to the onshore terminal at Sangachal.

News.Az

News.Az