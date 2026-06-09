Georgia toughens residency requirements for foreign students and spouses

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Georgia’s Interior Ministry has proposed legislation to make the rules for issuing temporary and permanent residency stricter for foreign students and spouses of Georgian citizens.

Under the proposed changes, applicants and students would be required to submit a certificate showing they passed a language exam — in Georgian or a foreign language, depending on their program — or to take such an exam inside the country as a condition of enrollment, News.Az reports, citing Meduza.

Educational institutions would face quotas on foreign students, and universities would be required to notify authorities promptly when a foreign student is expelled, under threat of fines or loss of accreditation.

Spouses of Georgian citizens would no longer be able to obtain permanent residency immediately, as is currently the case. They would first receive a temporary residence permit on the basis of marriage — a new ground for residency under the proposal — and a special commission would verify that the marriage is not fictitious before issuing the document.

Sham marriages entered into for the purpose of obtaining citizenship or another basis for staying in Georgia would become a criminal offense. Foreign nationals could face deportation and a ban on entering the country for two to 10 years, up to two years in prison, house arrest for one to two years, or a fine.

Georgia’s parliament will consider the package of amendments on an expedited basis on June 23, according to The Moscow Times.

In March 2026, Georgia introduced additional restrictions on the employment of foreign nationals, banning them from working without the appropriate visa or residence permit. Foreign sole proprietors registered in the country are now also required to obtain work permits.

The Georgian authorities say the tighter rules are aimed at combating illegal migration. By their estimates, around 20,000 people are living in the country without legal status. As Novaya Gazeta Europe reported in April, about 32,000 Russian citizens — mostly students — hold residence permits in Georgia. There are no precise figures on the total number of Russian nationals in the country, but it is believed to be at least 50,000.

News.Az