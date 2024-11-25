16 rescued, search ongoing for missing after tourist boat sinks off Egypt’s Red Sea coast
A massive rescue operation is underway after a Sea Story boat carrying 31 tourists sank off the Egyptian coast. Photo: LiveAboard.com
A safari boat sank off the northern coast of Marsa Alam in Egypt's Red Sea province on Monday, leaving 45 people missing, including 31 tourists and 14 crew members."Some survivors have been found and dispatched by airplane to receive medical care. Intensive efforts are underway in search for the missing in coordination with the armed and naval forces," Amro Hanfy, governor of the Red Sea Province, told Xinhua, without giving the exact number of the survivors, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
He urged people nearby to avoid the accident spot so that the rescue team could carry out their duties.
According to initial information, the boat sank near a coral reef in north Marsa Alam, Hanfy added.
The control center in the Red Sea province received a distress signal from the boat named "Sea Story" around 5:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Monday from a crew member, the statement said.
The boat, on a diving trip, left Port Ghalib in Marsa Alam on Nov. 24 and was scheduled to return to Hurghada Marina on Nov. 29, it added.
The Red Sea is a popular diving destination renowned for its coral reefs and marine life, key to Egypt's vital tourism industry.