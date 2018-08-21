1.65 million foreigners and stateless persons from 191 countries visited Azerbaijan this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

"1.65 million foreigners and stateless persons from 191 countries visited Azerbaijan in January-July, 2018, which is 9.1 percent more than in the same period in 2017," the State Statistics Committee told Trend.

31.5 percent of the tourists were Russian citizens, 19.8 percent Georgian citizens, 10 percent Iranian citizens, 10.3 percent Turkish citizens, 3.5 percent UAE citizens, 2.4 percent Iraqi citizens, 2 percent Ukrainian citizens, 20.4 percent citizens of other countries, and 0.1 percent stateless persons.

The number of people who came from the EU member states in the first seven months of the year increased 7.4 percent reaching 65,900 people, while the number of those who arrived from the CIS countries grew 5,6 percent to 614,200 people.

The number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad in the seven months of 2018 saw a 9 percent increase to reach 2.514 million people, AzerTag reports.

Of the total number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited foreign countries, 33.4 percent visited Georgia, 24 percent Iran, 22.9 percent Russia, 15 percent Turkey, 1.4 percent Ukraine, 1 percent the UAE, 2.1 percent visited other countries.

