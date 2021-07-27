17 Boko Haram militants, 5 soldiers killed in raid by insurgents in Cameroon

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 17 militants of terror group Boko Haram were killed when Cameroonian troops repelled a coordinated attack launched in the country's Far North region, military sources said on Tuesday, according to Xinhua.

Five soldiers were also killed during the attack that took place Monday night in Zigue, a locality in the region.

The militants who were heavily armed targeted an advanced military post of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the locality by 10:30 pm local time, a senior military officer who asked not to be named told Xinhua.

"The soldiers were very brave and resisted the attack for hours and chased them away. This morning, we discovered at least 17 bodies of the terrorists who attacked MNJTF post. Unfortunately, one civilian was killed in the attack as well," the source said.

MNJTF is a joint military effort created by countries including Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Benin to fight Boko Haram and the ISIS affiliate - West African Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), which threaten the stability of these countries and the entire region.

On Saturday, eight Cameroonian soldiers and 20 militants were killed when the insurgents raided a military outpost in Sagme, another locality in the region, according to Cameroon army spokesman, Colonel Didier Badjeck who added that the troops were on "high alert" to prevent "possible new assaults".

News.Az