Yandex metrika counter

17 dead as migrant boat sinks near Türkiye

  • World
  • Share
17 dead as migrant boat sinks near Türkiye
Marcus Drinkwater / Anadolu Agency

Sixteen migrants and one trafficker drowned when their inflatable dinghy capsized early Friday in the Aegean Sea, off the Turkish resort of Bodrum, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The coastguard said In statement “the dead bodies of 16 illegal migrants and that of a trafficker have been recovered,” adding two migrants had been rescued.

Bodrum lies less than five kilometers from the Greek island of Kos.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      