17 dead as migrant boat sinks near Türkiye

Sixteen migrants and one trafficker drowned when their inflatable dinghy capsized early Friday in the Aegean Sea, off the Turkish resort of Bodrum, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The coastguard said In statement “the dead bodies of 16 illegal migrants and that of a trafficker have been recovered,” adding two migrants had been rescued.

Bodrum lies less than five kilometers from the Greek island of Kos.

News.Az