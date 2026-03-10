Yandex metrika counter

Amazon moves defense workloads off Claude AI, keeps it for other uses

  • World
  • Share
Amazon moves defense workloads off Claude AI, keeps it for other uses
Photo: Reuters

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is helping customers transition Department of War (DoW) workloads away from Anthropic’s Claude AI to alternative models on its cloud, an Amazon spokesperson said Tuesday.

The spokesperson confirmed that Claude will remain available for all non-defense workloads, allowing businesses and partners to continue using the AI for general applications, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move reflects AWS’s approach to segregating sensitive government workloads while maintaining support for commercial AI usage.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      