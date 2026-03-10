Amazon moves defense workloads off Claude AI, keeps it for other uses

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is helping customers transition Department of War (DoW) workloads away from Anthropic’s Claude AI to alternative models on its cloud, an Amazon spokesperson said Tuesday.

The spokesperson confirmed that Claude will remain available for all non-defense workloads, allowing businesses and partners to continue using the AI for general applications, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move reflects AWS’s approach to segregating sensitive government workloads while maintaining support for commercial AI usage.

