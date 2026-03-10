Filipino seafarer missing after vessel attack near Strait of Hormuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philippines confirmed on Tuesday that a Filipino seafarer remains missing after a tugboat assisting a distressed vessel was attacked in waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

Hans Leo Cacdac said the government is providing full support to the family of the missing crew member.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers, the seafarer’s colleagues aboard the vessel have all been reported safe, while one crew member remains unaccounted for.

The agency added that about 6,400 Filipino seafarers working on ships across the Middle East have been monitored and confirmed safe. Authorities said they continue to track vessels carrying Filipino crew near the Strait of Hormuz.

News.Az