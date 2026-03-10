US claims to have destroyed over 50 Iranian naval vessels

US claims to have destroyed over 50 Iranian naval vessels

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Air Force General Dan Caine claimed the US has destroyed or sunk over 50 Iranian naval vessels since the start of war.

Speaking at a briefing in Washington, D.C., Caine said US forces have been targeting Iranian mine-laying vessels as part of their military operations, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He said the strikes had taken place during the first 10 days of the conflict and were aimed at limiting Iran’s naval capabilities.

Caine added that Iran has continued to respond militarily but has not proven to be a more formidable opponent than the United States initially expected.

News.Az