US says ‘significant progress’ made in limiting Iran’s missile capabilities
- 1051610
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/us-says-significant-progress-made-in-limiting-irans-missile-capabilities Copied
Source: Getty Images
US Air Force General Dan Caine, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, has said the US military has made “significant progress” in limiting Iran’s missile capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
“We are focused on destroying Iranian missiles, drones, naval forces, and industrial bases,” he said at a briefing.
US forces were focused on targeting drone factories as much as they were targeting their launch platforms, Caine added.
By Nijat Babayev