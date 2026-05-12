UK man charged over arson attack at former London synagogue

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British police have charged a 45-year-old man with arson with intent to endanger life following an attack on a former synagogue in east London last week, according to authorities.

The suspect is accused of setting fire to the building, which previously served as a synagogue, prompting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case is being handled by Metropolitan Police Service, which confirmed the charge in a statement.

Officials said the charge of arson with intent to endanger life reflects the seriousness of the alleged offence, though further details about motive or potential injuries have not yet been released.

The incident has raised concern amid broader scrutiny of attacks targeting religious and community sites in United Kingdom, though investigators have not linked this case to any wider pattern.

The suspect is expected to appear in court as the investigation continues.

News.Az