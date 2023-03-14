18 more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers passed through Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance

+ ↺ − 16 px

The vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers passed freely through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road, News.az reports.

The eco-activists did not hamper the passage of three supply vehicles and eight passenger cars of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Lachin towards Khankendi, as well as five supply vehicles and two passenger cars towards Lachin.

This once again proves that allegations on protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are the disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

News.Az