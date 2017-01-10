19 Daesh terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

19 Daesh terrorists were "neutralized" over the last 24 hours as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, according to the Turkish military.

In a statement released Tuesday, Turkish General Staff added that 367 targets were also destroyed.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorist in question was either killed or captured.

Planned operations were carried out with heavy fire support from land and air by special task forces consisting of Syrian opposition forces, said the statement.

Turkish jets also conducted operations against 340 Daesh targets including defense positions, command and control facilities, and vehicles used by Daesh terrorists.

Free Syrian Army (FSA) special task forces with Turkish army support hit 27 Daesh targets. Defense points, shelters, command and control facilities, and vehicles were destroyed.

Three mortars, three armed vehicles, and one 57 mm cannon shell mounted vehicle were also destroyed.

In addition, one handmade explosive was neutralized by explosive ordnance disposal teams. Since Operation Euphrates Shield began, 2,821 handmade explosives and 43 mines have been neutralized under controlled conditions.

The operation is a part of Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border using Free Syrian Army fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.

News.Az

News.Az