2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
From Iran, a total of 2,853 people were evacuated to Azerbaijan between 8:00 on February 28 and 10:00 on March 20.
As many as 470 of the evacuees are Azerbaijani citizens, News.Az reports.
Other evacuees include:
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China: 720
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Russia: 323
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Bangladesh: 195
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Tajikistan: 184
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Pakistan: 148
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India: 122
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Oman: 72
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Indonesia: 68
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Iran: 49
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Italy: 44
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Algeria: 28
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Spain: 26
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Germany: 23
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Canada: 20
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France: 19
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Saudi Arabia: 18
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Japan: 17
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Georgia: 16
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Uzbekistan: 14
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Poland: 13
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Switzerland: 13
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Nigeria: 13
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Hungary: 12
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Bahrain: 12
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Kazakhstan: 11
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Mexico: 11
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United Kingdom, Belarus, Bulgaria, Democratic Republic of Congo: 10 each
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USA: 9
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Brazil, Sudan: 8 each
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Slovakia, Belgium, Romania, UAE: 6 each
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Serbia, Czech Republic, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Greece: 5 each
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Jordan, Philippines, Turkey, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Finland, Netherlands: 4 each
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Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, Norway: 3 each
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Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus, Slovenia: 2 each
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Tunisia, South Africa, Maldives, Myanmar, Cuba, Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize, Dominican Republic: 1 each
This large-scale evacuation highlights Azerbaijan"s role in providing safe passage for citizens of multiple countries during this period.
By Faig Mahmudov