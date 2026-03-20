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2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

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2,853 people from 75 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
Source: APA

From Iran, a total of 2,853 people were evacuated to Azerbaijan between 8:00 on February 28 and 10:00 on March 20.

As many as 470 of the evacuees are Azerbaijani citizens, News.Az reports.

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Other evacuees include:

  • China: 720

  • Russia: 323

  • Bangladesh: 195

  • Tajikistan: 184

  • Pakistan: 148

  • India: 122

  • Oman: 72

  • Indonesia: 68

  • Iran: 49

  • Italy: 44

  • Algeria: 28

  • Spain: 26

  • Germany: 23

  • Canada: 20

  • France: 19

  • Saudi Arabia: 18

  • Japan: 17

  • Georgia: 16

  • Uzbekistan: 14

  • Poland: 13

  • Switzerland: 13

  • Nigeria: 13

  • Hungary: 12

  • Bahrain: 12

  • Kazakhstan: 11

  • Mexico: 11

  • United Kingdom, Belarus, Bulgaria, Democratic Republic of Congo: 10 each

  • USA: 9

  • Brazil, Sudan: 8 each

  • Slovakia, Belgium, Romania, UAE: 6 each

  • Serbia, Czech Republic, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Greece: 5 each

  • Jordan, Philippines, Turkey, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Finland, Netherlands: 4 each

  • Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, Norway: 3 each

  • Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus, Slovenia: 2 each

  • Tunisia, South Africa, Maldives, Myanmar, Cuba, Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize, Dominican Republic: 1 each

This large-scale evacuation highlights Azerbaijan"s role in providing safe passage for citizens of multiple countries during this period.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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