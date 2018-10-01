2 dead, 150 injured as typhoon hits Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the capital Tokyo, nearly 450,000 homes experienced power outages

At least two people died and over 150 were injured after Typhoon Trami hit northern and eastern Japan, local media reported on Monday.

According to Kyodo News, the deadly typhoon passed over northeastern Japan and reached the Pacific on Monday morning after making landfall in western Japan the previous night.

The Japan Meteorological Agency stated that the typhoon "passed over eastern and northern parts of Honshu, severely affecting the Tokyo metropolitan area."

Local authorities reported that a 50-year-old truck driver was killed in a landslide caused by the typhoon, while another man was found dead in a river.

In the capital Tokyo, nearly 450,000 homes experienced power outages and another 860,000 in central Japan and 57,000 in northeastern Japan were also without power.

More than 180 flights were canceled, said the Kyodo News.

News.Az

News.Az