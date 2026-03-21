Israel strikes Iran and Beirut as Hormuz tensions rise

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Israel has launched new strikes on Iran and Lebanon as the conflict in the region intensifies, with growing fears of wider escalation.

The Israeli military said it carried out attacks in Tehran and the Lebanese capital Beirut on Saturday, targeting Iranian-linked infrastructure and the armed group Hezbollah, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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The latest strikes come as the United States moves to reinforce its military presence in the region. Officials said around 2,500 US Marines, along with naval assets including the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, are being deployed, although their precise role remains unclear.

More than 2,000 people have been killed since hostilities began on 28 February, when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. The violence has since spread beyond Iran’s borders, with Lebanon emerging as a key front.

The conflict has also disrupted global energy flows. The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil passes, has been largely closed to shipping, driving oil prices sharply higher.

US President Donald Trump criticised NATO allies for refusing to help secure the waterway, calling their stance “cowardice”. Several countries, including Germany and France, have said they are willing to assist but only if fighting stops.

In a potential sign of limited de-escalation, Iran has indicated it may allow Japanese-linked vessels to pass through the strait, offering some relief to energy markets.

Meanwhile, Washington has moved to ease pressure on oil supply by temporarily lifting some sanctions on Iranian crude, allowing up to 140 million barrels to enter global markets over a 30-day period.

Despite these measures, concerns are growing about further escalation. A recent poll suggests most Americans believe the US could become involved in a broader ground war, although public support for such a move remains low.

Israel said it had issued evacuation warnings in parts of Beirut ahead of its latest strikes. More than 1,000 people have been killed in Lebanon and over one million displaced since cross-border violence intensified earlier this month.

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has vowed continued resistance, signalling that the conflict is unlikely to ease in the near term.

With military activity intensifying and diplomatic efforts limited, the situation remains volatile, raising concerns about both regional stability and the global economy.

News.Az