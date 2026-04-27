2 killed as tornadoes tear through North Texas

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At least two people have died and several others were injured after powerful storms and tornadoes struck parts of Texas, authorities confirmed.





The National Weather Service said at least two tornadoes touched down Saturday night as severe weather swept through Wise and Parker counties in North Texas, causing widespread damage and forcing evacuations, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

In Wise County, one person was killed in the Runaway Bay area, where multiple neighborhoods suffered heavy structural damage. Local reports said at least 20 families were displaced as homes were destroyed or severely damaged.

A second fatality was reported in Parker County, where strong storm winds hit areas south of Springtown. Officials said emergency responders found a 69-year-old woman dead in the debris of a damaged home after a relative called for help.

Authorities also reported multiple injuries across the affected areas, though the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Emergency crews continue to work in impacted communities as residents begin recovery efforts following the severe weather outbreak.

News.Az