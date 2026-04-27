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Multiple injured in Austin shooting; suspect at large - VIDEO

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Multiple injured in Austin shooting; suspect at large - VIDEO
Source: KXAN Austin

Multiple people were injured after a shooting in east Austin on Sunday night, according to the Austin Police Department, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Austin Police said they received several 911 calls reporting that shots had been fired. That call came in at 8:26 p.m.

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Emergency services arrived at the scene and began treating victims; however, the number of victims is currently unknown, APD said.

Austin Police also said that a suspect fled the scene and officers are actively working to locate them.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the public at this time.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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