2 solar and 2 lunar eclipses to occur in 2024

2 solar and 2 lunar eclipses will occur in 2024, noted the Department of Astrophysics of Physics Faculty of Baku State University (BSU), News.az reports.

The 1st solar eclipse of 2024 will be recorded on April 8 and the 2nd solar eclipse of 2024 will occur on October 2.

The 1st lunar eclipse of 2024 will be on March 25. This is a penumbral lunar eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 08:53:11 Baku time and end at 13:32:18. The maximum of the eclipse will be at 11:13:59.

The 2nd lunar eclipse of 2024 will take place on September 18. This is a partial lunar eclipse. The partial lunar eclipse will begin at 04:41:02 Baku time and end at 08:47:18.

