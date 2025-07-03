2-year-old toddler stung over 150 times by yellowjackets

+ ↺ − 16 px



A 2-year-old boy named Beckham was left fighting for his life after being stung more than 150 times by yellowjackets while playing on his family’s property.

Beckham was riding his electric toy side-by-side vehicle with his cousins when he unknowingly disturbed a hidden yellowjacket nest.

The insects swarmed him from head to toe, delivering a massive number of painful stings. His parents rushed him to a nearby emergency room, where doctors treated the toddler for the stings and sent him home with morphine and Benadryl after confirming his breathing was stable.

However, less than 24 hours later, Beckham’s condition took a drastic turn. His skin developed a yellowish tint, alarming his parents who immediately brought him to Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. Medical staff quickly diagnosed multi-organ failure affecting his heart, liver, and kidneys.

Due to the severity of his condition, Beckham was transferred to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. There, a specialized medical team began life-saving treatments including dialysis, ventilator support, and intravenous therapies aimed at helping his body clear the large amount of venom.

Doctors explained that no antivenom exists for yellowjacket stings, so treatment focuses on supportive care while the toxins gradually exit the young boy’s system.

Beckham’s case serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers posed by stinging insects, especially to young children. His family remains hopeful as medical staff continue their efforts to save his life.

