20 detained in anti-drug operations in Istanbul, Malatya

At least 20 people were detained during anti-drug operations in Istanbul and the Central Anatolian province of Malatya, security sources stated on June 4.

Security forces conducted operations at 24 locations in Malatya and Istanbul, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, Hurriyet Daily News reports.

Police also seized 562 narcotic pills, 2,000 other pills, and marijuana during the raids.

Last week, security forces seized nearly 519 kilograms and 295 grams of different types of drugs in operations across Turkey.

The drugs, which included over 500 kg of marijuana, 113 of which is labeled as skunk, and 2,450 grams of heroin as well as 17 pills, were seized during operations in the provinces of Mersin, Sivas, Trabzon, Erzurum, Kahramanmaraş and İzmir. Some 23 people were detained in the raids.

News.Az

