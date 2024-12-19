Yandex metrika counter

20 pupils rushed to hospital in suspected smoke poisoning in Azerbaijan

20 pupils rushed to hospital in suspected smoke poisoning in Azerbaijan

A poisoning case has been recorded at a secondary school in Azerbaijan's Tovuz, News.az reports.

The incident occurred at secondary school No. 1 in Ashagi Gushchu village of the district.

Up to 20 students have been hospitalized with a diagnosis of poisoning. According to initial information, the poisoning was caused by a stove used for heating the school. It is reported that they were poisoned by the smoke.




