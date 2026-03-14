UN-Habitat official: Azerbaijan will contribute to strengthening urban development in the region

“In the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region, the existence of the aging housing stock, the shortage of affordable housing, and seismic risks remain among the main challenges in urban development,” Erfan Ali, Director of the UN-Habitat Regional office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said at a briefing held as part of the 13th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Transport and logistics routes play an important role in terms of urban development and regional integration. Azerbaijan, as one of the major participants in the Middle Corridor, will serve as a hub contributing to the strengthening of economic ties and urban development in the region,” the UN-Habitat Regional Director emphasized.