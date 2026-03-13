Azerbaijan condemns rocket launch targeting Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has strongly condemned a recent missile launch directed at Türkiye, describing the incident as a serious violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the ministry said the attack represents an unacceptable escalation and poses a direct threat to regional stability, News.Az reports.

“We strongly condemn another missile launch against the territory of brotherly Türkiye. This is a grave violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said.

It added that such actions represent an unacceptable escalation and pose a direct threat to regional stability.

“We reiterate our solidarity with brotherly Türkiye,” the ministry said.

According to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, a ballistic munition launched from Iran was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean after it entered Türkiye’s airspace on Friday. The ministry said all necessary measures are being taken against threats to the country’s territory and airspace, adding that consultations are underway with the relevant country to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

News.Az