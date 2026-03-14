Azerbaijan and China discuss strategic cooperation

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A meeting between Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department, and Wu Hongbo, former Special Representative of the Chinese Government for European Affairs and former Chinese ambassador, was held to discuss comprehensive strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, according to a post by Hajiyev on his social media.

The presidential assistant noted that the meeting discussed key developments in the region, News.Az reports.

"This was a valuable dialogue that reflected the depth of our bilateral relations," the publication highlighted.

News.Az