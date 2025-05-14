2025 NFL schedule: Key matchups leaked ahead of official release

+ ↺ − 16 px

The release of the 2025 NFL schedule is being rolled out over several days, and fans are already getting early glimpses of the matchups before the full reveal on Wednesday.

As of Monday and Tuesday, a handful of games have already been leaked or officially announced. Now, with Wednesday’s arrival, more matchups are being revealed — either through reports from around the league or through team announcements, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The games already started dropping again on Wednesday, so we'll once again do some updates with the games that we've seen reported from around the league or those that have been revealed already.

Here's a look at the 2025 NFL schedule leaks on Wednesday as we get set for the full reveal, and we'll continue to update this throughout the day:

The 2025 NFL schedule we know so far

The Eagles and Cowboys will play Week 1

The Chiefs and Chargers will play in Brazil in Week 1

Peacock will host a Week 17 primetime game

The Bills and Bengals will play in Week 9

In Week 16, the Eagles and Commanders will play, as will the Bears and Packers, all on Fox

The Bears and Eagles will play on Black Friday

We're getting Eagles vs. Packers in Week 10 on Monday Night Football

It's Chiefs vs. Broncos on Christmas on Prime Video

Here's the entire list of NFL international games

How far every team will travel in 2025

Our Christian D'Andrea looked at how far every team will travel in 2025. Bad news if you're a team in Los Angeles.

When is the opening game of the 2025 NFL season?

Great question if you're asking! It's Thursday, September 4, which will feature the Eagles and Cowboys.

News.Az