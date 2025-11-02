21 killed, dozens unaccounted for after landslide in Kenya’s Rift Valley

The interior minister has confirmed that rescue operations are currently underway in Elgeyo Marakwet.

At least 21 people have died and more than 30 remain missing after a landslide hit the Elgeyo Marakwet East area of Kenya’s Rift Valley following torrential rains, Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said late Saturday, News.Az reports citing the Anadolu.

Elgeyo Marakwet East lies 320 kilometers (200 miles) northwest of the nation’s capital of Nairobi.

Murkomen said 25 people with serious injuries had been airlifted to Eldoret for specialized medical care, while others with minor wounds were treated locally.

“We have confirmed the loss of 21 people to this tragedy, while over 30 people are still unaccounted for as reported by their families,” he said. “The search and rescue mission resumes tomorrow with a team from the military and the police joining other organizations and the local community in the effort.”

Murkomen said preparations were underway to deliver more food and non-food relief to affected families, with military and police helicopters on standby to assist in transportation.

“I urge people living near seasonal rivers and areas that experienced landslides to move to safer grounds,” said Murkomen.

Authorities have appealed to residents in high-risk zones to heed evacuation warnings as rescue operations continue in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Recent heavy rainfall has caused flooding and landslides across several counties, displacing hundreds and damaging key infrastructure.

