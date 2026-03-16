Alibaba CEO to lead new AI-focused business group

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alibaba Group Chief Executive Eddie Wu will lead the company’s newly created AI-focused division, the Alibaba Token Hub (ATH) Business Group, the Chinese tech giant said on Monday.

The new unit will combine several existing AI and technology teams inside Alibaba, including the Tongyi Laboratory, the Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) Business Line, the Qwen Business Unit, the Wukong Business Unit, and the AI Innovation Business Unit, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Alibaba said the group’s mission will be to develop, deploy, and apply AI tokens, while building AI-native work platforms designed for enterprise users.

The move signals Alibaba’s continued push into artificial intelligence as global tech companies compete to develop powerful AI systems and tools.

The restructuring also follows recent leadership changes within Alibaba’s AI operations. Lin Junyang, head of the company’s Qwen AI model division, stepped down earlier this year, becoming the third senior executive to exit the unit in 2026.

Alibaba has been expanding its investments in AI technology, including large language models, enterprise AI platforms, and cloud-based services.

The new AI-focused business group is expected to play a key role in integrating these efforts and accelerating the company’s AI strategy.

News.Az