Explosions rock Tehran as Israel targets IRGC commander – VIDEO

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New explosions have been reported in several Iranian cities as Israeli strikes targeted military and security sites, according to emerging reports and videos circulating online.

Footage shared on social media showed a powerful blast near the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters in Tehran, which serves as the command center coordinating Iran’s armed forces, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Israel said the airstrike killed Mansour Samanizadeh, a commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

He had recently taken over the position after his predecessor, Mohammad Pakpour, was killed on February 28.

According to the Israeli military, simultaneous attacks were carried out in several cities, including Tehran, Shiraz, and Tabriz.

Meanwhile, a police station in Hamadan was also struck, with footage of the moment reportedly captured by a dashcam camera.

Iranian authorities had recently begun relocating checkpoints beneath highway overpasses and into tunnels in an effort to shield personnel and equipment from airstrikes.

However, reports from Iran International indicated that several checkpoints in Tehran were still hit by U.S. and Israeli strikes the previous day, including at least two located under bridges.

News.Az