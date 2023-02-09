21-year-old rescued from rubble in Türkiye after more than 3 days
- 09 Feb 2023 16:39
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 181648
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/21-year-old-rescued-from-rubble-in-turkiye-after-more-than-3-days Copied
A 21-year-old man was rescued alive from a collapsed building in Hatay Thursday, 84 hours after a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye and Syria early Monday, News.az reports.
Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department said in a statement that Fuat Camber was taken directly to a hospital after he was pulled from the rubble.
The number of people rescued by Antalya Metropolitan Firefighters in Hatay's General Sukru Kanatli district has reached six today, its statement said.