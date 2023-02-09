21-year-old rescued from rubble in Türkiye after more than 3 days

21-year-old rescued from rubble in Türkiye after more than 3 days

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 21-year-old man was rescued alive from a collapsed building in Hatay Thursday, 84 hours after a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye and Syria early Monday, News.az reports.

Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department said in a statement that Fuat Camber was taken directly to a hospital after he was pulled from the rubble.

The number of people rescued by Antalya Metropolitan Firefighters in Hatay's General Sukru Kanatli district has reached six today, its statement said.

News.Az